Police Should Be Warning Gangs, Not The Public
Thursday, 17 June 2021, 3:27 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Police
are warning Aucklanders about likely disruptions
tomorrow caused by a gang funeral when it’s the gangs who
should be on notice,” says ACT’s Justice spokesperson
Nicole McKee.
“New Zealanders should be able to go
about their daily lives without fear and intimidation from
gang members.
“The Police have said “We are aware
of previous incidents involving gang processions where
dangerous driving behaviour has been exhibited by some of
the riders, which has at times put those involved and the
wider community at risk."
“Why on earth are law
abiding members of the public being told to steer clear? How
about arresting the gang members as soon as they break the
law.
“The number of gang members on the National
Gang List has exploded since Labour took office, with 2,663
more people on the list since December 2017. They’re
recruiting faster than the Police.
“It’s time to
turn the tables. The gangs are the ones who should be on
notice… not everyday Kiwis going about their daily
lives.”
