Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Cycle Bridge Not Worth The Tar It'll Be Sealed With

Friday, 18 June 2021, 6:17 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Benefit Cost Ratio of Auckland’s cycle bridge is the equivalent of putting your money on the Share Market knowing you were going to lose 60c for every dollar invested,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“In answer to Written Questions from the ACT Party, Transport Minister Michael Wood says the Benefit Cost Ratio (BCR) of the cycle bridge is estimated at 0.4-0.6.

“If a project's BCR is less than 1.0, the project's costs outweigh the benefits, and it should not be considered.

“It means taxpayers will lose up to 60c for every dollar invested in this widely ridiculed project.

“It’s no wonder the bridge will cost so much when only 2780 trips are expected to be taken on it each day.

“We’d lose less if Michael Wood sent taxpayers money to a Nigerian Prince to keep safe until he can pay us back.

“Wood said he expects the project to cost $685 million, but most transport projects have blown out over time, just look at the City Rail Link or Mill Road. The BCR will only get worse as time goes on.

“Infrastructure should be prioritised based on need and a full cost benefit analysis, not just the hope that other people might use it one day.

“People in Auckland will be sitting in their cars in traffic, running late to work or late to get the kids from school feeling like the Government is mocking them.

“It’s not practical for families and workers to cycle everywhere, the Government can’t just wish that to be true with a stupidly expensive bridge.

“We know all the cycleways built by both National and Labour Governments were because it was the trendy thing to do and they haven’t attracted masses of new cyclists.

“We should be building infrastructure based on sound cost benefit analysis, not just because the lycra lobby says it’s a good idea.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The America’s Cup, Critical Race Theory And A New, Weekly Music Playlist

So… Why don’t they just cut to the chase, and call it the Emirates Cup? As this column predicted several months ago, the next America’s Cup challenge is headed overseas. Here’s what Werewolf said back in March:
Emirates has made a major commitment to Portsmouth/Isle of Wight as a sailing centre of excellence – and voila, that’s where the next challenger of record is coming from, and where the next Cup contest could well be sailed. Such incredible luck for Emirates, right..? More>>

 

Government: Plan For Vaccine Rollout For General Population Announced

New Zealanders over 60 will be offered a vaccination from July 28 and those over 55 from August 11, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: America’s Cup Decision

The Minister responsible for the America’s Cup has confirmed the joint Crown-Auckland Council offer to host the next regatta has been declined by the Board of Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 