Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Chlöe Swarbrick Puts Bill Aimed At Minimising Alcohol Harm In Members’ Ballot

Friday, 18 June 2021, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick has put the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Harm Minimisation) Amendment Bill into the Members’ ballot.

The Bill will end the special appeals process on local alcohol policies to ensure communities have real control and the final say over liquor sales in their neighbourhoods. It will also implement a number of recommendations from the 2014 Ministerial Forum on Alcohol Advertising and Sponsorship.

This comes in the same week as the Court of Appeal considers Auckland Council’s Local Alcohol Policy fight against supermarket giants Foodstuffs and Woolworths, which has already cost over a million dollars in legal fees. These common-sense regulations are strongly supported by public health experts.

“Both legal and illegal drugs can cause harm, and alcohol is the most harmful legal drug in our community,” says Chlöe Swarbrick, Green Party spokesperson for Drug Law Reform.

“That harm isn’t inevitable. The least we could do is stop some of the more egregious normalisation and glamorisation by ending sports advertising and sponsorship, as recommended by rugby league legend Sir Graham Lowe’s 2014 Ministerial Forum.

“Tobacco sponsorship was removed from sports in the 1990s with a government programme supporting sports clubs to transition away from harmful tobacco sponsorship. We can do the same again.

“The current law also blocks communities from putting in place the alcohol laws they want, by specifically enabling hugely expensive litigation from big alcohol companies and supermarket corporates.

“The case this week has supermarkets dragging the people of Auckland through the courts to safeguard the profit margins of these corporations at the expense of public health needs and community plans.

“My Bill is a solution to an urgent issue, and I call on all my colleagues in the House to support it.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The America’s Cup, Critical Race Theory And A New, Weekly Music Playlist

So… Why don’t they just cut to the chase, and call it the Emirates Cup? As this column predicted several months ago, the next America’s Cup challenge is headed overseas. Here’s what Werewolf said back in March:
Emirates has made a major commitment to Portsmouth/Isle of Wight as a sailing centre of excellence – and voila, that’s where the next challenger of record is coming from, and where the next Cup contest could well be sailed. Such incredible luck for Emirates, right..? More>>

 



Marine: Wider Roll-out Of Cameras On Boats To Support Sustainability And Protect Marine Life

Up to 300 inshore commercial fishing vessels will be fitted with on-board cameras by 2024 as part of the Government’s commitment to protect the natural marine environment for future generations... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Plan For Vaccine Rollout For General Population Announced

New Zealanders over 60 will be offered a vaccination from July 28 and those over 55 from August 11, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 