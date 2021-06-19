Parliament

Face To Face Meeting Delivers Significant Progress On NZ-UK FTA

Saturday, 19 June 2021, 5:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

New Zealand and the UK have committed to accelerating their free trade agreement negotiations with the aim of reaching an agreement in principle this August, Trade Minister Damien O’Connor announced.

“We’ve held constructive and productive discussions towards the conclusion of a high-quality and comprehensive FTA that will support sustainable and inclusive trade, and help drive New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID,” Damien O’Connor said.

On Thursday the UK’s International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Damien O’Connor concluded a day of detailed talks in London and issued a joint statement on Friday, UK time.

Negotiating teams will now accelerate talks and spend the coming weeks finalising details with the aim of reaching agreement in principle in August.

“My visit to London has been timely and constructive. There’s been real value in meeting face to face with Secretary Truss. During our discussions I reaffirmed New Zealand’s wish to see a high quality agreement concluded with the UK as swiftly as possible,” Damien O’Connor said.

“For New Zealand that means receiving a market access offer that eliminates tariffs and provides commercially meaningful access from day one of the agreement.

“Achieving an ambitious deal remains our priority. Building on the outcomes of our discussions in London this week, we are both confident that our negotiating teams will be able to make important progress over the coming weeks,” Damien O’Connor said.

In London, Damien O’Connor also met with Minister of State in the Cabinet Office Lord Frost, and had engagements with key Parliamentary and industry representatives.

In his capacity as Minister of Agriculture, Damien O’Connor also had a valuable meeting with UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs George Eustice. They discussed the challenges and opportunities for our respective primary and food producing sectors and the valuable role that an FTA could play in our economic recovery.

Damien O’Connor departs the UK on Monday morning for Brussels where he will meet with his trade counterpart to advance New Zealand’s FTA negotiations with the European Union.

He will return to New Zealand on 25 June and will complete two weeks in managed isolation and quarantine.

Joint Statement from New Zealand and UK governments:

The UK and New Zealand yesterday (Thursday 17 June) held constructive and productive discussions towards the conclusion of a high-quality and comprehensive Free Trade Agreement that will support sustainable and inclusive trade. Both countries are confident that the remaining issues will be resolved, with talks on track to deliver a fantastic agreement.

UK International Trade Secretary and New Zealand Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor concluded a day of detailed talks yesterday in London.

Negotiating teams will now accelerate talks and spend the coming weeks finalising details with the aim of reaching agreement in principle in August.

Gordon Campbell: On The America’s Cup, Critical Race Theory And A New, Weekly Music Playlist

So… Why don’t they just cut to the chase, and call it the Emirates Cup? As this column predicted several months ago, the next America’s Cup challenge is headed overseas. Here’s what Werewolf said back in March:
Emirates has made a major commitment to Portsmouth/Isle of Wight as a sailing centre of excellence – and voila, that’s where the next challenger of record is coming from, and where the next Cup contest could well be sailed. Such incredible luck for Emirates, right..? More>>

 



Marine: Wider Roll-out Of Cameras On Boats To Support Sustainability And Protect Marine Life

Up to 300 inshore commercial fishing vessels will be fitted with on-board cameras by 2024 as part of the Government’s commitment to protect the natural marine environment for future generations... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Plan For Vaccine Rollout For General Population Announced

New Zealanders over 60 will be offered a vaccination from July 28 and those over 55 from August 11, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


