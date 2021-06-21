Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Recognising The Volunteers Who Support Our Health System

Monday, 21 June 2021, 11:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Nominations have opened today for the 2021 Minister of Health Volunteer Awards, as part of National Volunteer Week.

“We know that New Zealanders donate at least 159 million hours of volunteer labour every year,” Minister of Health Andrew Little said in launching this year’s awards in Wellington.

“These people play a huge part in keeping us healthy and well, whether it’s volunteering as first-responders in emergencies and helping people get to medical appointments, or fundraising and providing support and friendship to people facing tough times with their health.

“Every volunteer deserves our gratitude; these awards give us a chance to recognise them and say thank you.”

The Minister launched the call for nominations for this year’s awards at the Newtown office of the Kites Trust, where people who have used mental-health services in the past support those who are using them now.

Among those there to meet him were members of Hutt Buddies, a group of former inpatients of mental health units who have been trained to help people being treated at Te Whare Ahuru, Hutt Hospital’s mental health unit.

“Hutt Buddies was recognised in the 2020 Ministry of Health Volunteer Awards,” Andrew Little said.

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony didn’t go ahead last year, so I am delighted to be able to publicly recognise Hutt Buddies today.”

Nominations for the 2021 Minister of Health Volunteer Awards open today and close on 16 July.

More information about the awards and past recipients is available at http://www.health.govt.nz/volunteerawards

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The America’s Cup, Critical Race Theory And A New, Weekly Music Playlist

So… Why don’t they just cut to the chase, and call it the Emirates Cup? As this column predicted several months ago, the next America’s Cup challenge is headed overseas. Here’s what Werewolf said back in March:
Emirates has made a major commitment to Portsmouth/Isle of Wight as a sailing centre of excellence – and voila, that’s where the next challenger of record is coming from, and where the next Cup contest could well be sailed. Such incredible luck for Emirates, right..? More>>

 



Marine: Wider Roll-out Of Cameras On Boats To Support Sustainability And Protect Marine Life

Up to 300 inshore commercial fishing vessels will be fitted with on-board cameras by 2024 as part of the Government’s commitment to protect the natural marine environment for future generations... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Plan For Vaccine Rollout For General Population Announced

New Zealanders over 60 will be offered a vaccination from July 28 and those over 55 from August 11, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 