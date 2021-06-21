Parliament

New Ngarimu Scholarships To Target Vocational Training

Monday, 21 June 2021, 2:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kelvin Davis

Associate Minister of Education

Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis today announced three new scholarships for students in vocational education and training (VET) are to be added to the suite of prestigious Ngarimu scholarships.

“VET learners have less access to study support than university students and this is a way to tautoko their learning dreams along the pathway to future success,” said Kelvin Davis.

“Given the number of Māori students participating in a number of programmes across vocational education and training, it makes sense to find ways to support their study.

“Ngarimu scholarship winners are our leaders of tomorrow.”

Since 1948, the Ngarimu scholarships have supported Māori achievers to succeed in education and to contribute as leaders in New Zealand and overseas.

The Ngarimu VC and 28th (Māori) Battalion Memorial Scholarship provides financial assistance to exceptional applicants of Māori descent who are undertaking tertiary study and who possess characteristics that are consistent with those of the 28th (Māori) Battalion members.

Over 300 scholarships have been awarded to people such as VC medal recipient Willie Apiata, renowned Māori academic Prof Whatarangi Winiata, entrepreneur and Pīpī Mā founder Kristin Ross, and Māori language expert Pania Papa.

The Ngarimu VET Scholarships opened to applicants today and are worth $10,000 each. The closing date for the Ngarimu VET applications is September 1.

Further information about the Ngarimu VET Scholarships is available at https://www.education.govt.nz/further-education/information-for-tertiary-students/scholarships/ngarimu-scholarships/.

