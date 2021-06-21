Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Greens Announce Members Bill To Stop Military Launches At Rocket Lab Protest

Monday, 21 June 2021, 2:40 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party’s Security and Intelligence spokesperson, and Te Mātāwaka member Teanau Tuiono MP launched his Member’s Bill at the ‘STOP militarisation’ protest today outside RocketLabs Headquarters in Tāmaki Makaurau.

This Bill will amend the Outer Space and High altitude Activities Act and prohibit the launching of military hardware into space from Aotearoa New Zealand.

“This change would ensure that Aotearoa New Zealand’s space industry and its facilities could never be used by military actors to launch weaponry, establishing in legislation an enduring commitment to peaceful conduct in outer space”, says Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono.

“The Government has a responsibility to make sure technologies sent into orbit from New Zealand soil do not assist other countries' armies to wage war.

“Unfortunately our outer space legislation has so many gaps and grey areas foreign military powers are literally launching rockets through it.

“Currently the Outer Space and High-Altitude Activities Act allows the minister to veto a satellite if it is not in the national interest. However launches from Mahia have carried at least 13 payloads for US military or intelligence agencies.

“They range from US Special Operations Command, which conducts covert operations around the world, to the launch of Gunsmoke-J in March this year on behalf of the U.S. Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command which was designed to improve US missile targeting capabilities during combat.

“We are also very conscious of the impact successive rocket launches have on the whenua and moana of Mahia.

“When we visited Mahia the whānau told us about the absence of local birds and kaimoana and we continue to support the call from whānau for independent cultural and environmental impact assessments.

“Ko ngā whakaaro nui e rere ana ki te hapū nā rātau, mātau i manaaki, i tiaki ki a Ngāi Tū, Otirā nā te nohonga o te kuia a Pauline Tangiora ki waenga tonu i ngā kōrero i mahana ai te puna aroha”.

Examples of Military Launches include:

Launch dateMission nameRelevant payload
23 Mar 2021They go up so fast

Gunsmoke-J: “TriSept procured the rideshare slot on Electron for the U.S. Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command

(SMDC). Gunsmoke-J is an experimental 3U CubeSat

that will test technologies that support development

of new capabilities for the U.S Army.”

13 Jun 2020Don’t stop me now

Three payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO): “Don’t Stop Me Now also carries three payloads designed, built and operated by the NRO under the Rapid

Acquisition of a Small Rocket (RASR) contract vehicle. RASR allows the NRO to explore new launch

opportunities that provide a streamlined, commercial approach for getting small satellites into space.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The America’s Cup, Critical Race Theory And A New, Weekly Music Playlist

So… Why don’t they just cut to the chase, and call it the Emirates Cup? As this column predicted several months ago, the next America’s Cup challenge is headed overseas. Here’s what Werewolf said back in March:
Emirates has made a major commitment to Portsmouth/Isle of Wight as a sailing centre of excellence – and voila, that’s where the next challenger of record is coming from, and where the next Cup contest could well be sailed. Such incredible luck for Emirates, right..? More>>

 

NZ First Returns: Winston Peters - AGM Address

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a pleasure to be in Auckland for the 28th New Zealand First Party Conference. It is our intention and mission to remain the most successful political party outside of National and Labour in the last three decades... More>>



Marine: Wider Roll-out Of Cameras On Boats To Support Sustainability And Protect Marine Life

Up to 300 inshore commercial fishing vessels will be fitted with on-board cameras by 2024 as part of the Government’s commitment to protect the natural marine environment for future generations... More>>

ALSO:


Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 