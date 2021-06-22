Parliament

New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 8:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Willie Jackson

Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori

Minister for Māori Development

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal.

Kevin Prime, Derek Fox and Dr Hana O’Regan have been appointed for three years, joining member Dr Grant Phillipson who has been reappointed for a three-year term.

“The new appointments reflect the experience and diversity needed on the Tribunal and recognise the tremendous range of capabilities needed for Tribunal panels,” Willie Jackson said.

“These members bring with them vast experience from their leadership roles in their respective rohe and in unique areas of specialty. Kevin Prime in conservation and the environment, Derek Fox in media and broadcasting, Dr Hana O’Regan in te reo Māori leadership.

“Waitangi Tribunal members come from all walks of life and are appointed for their expertise in the matters that are likely to come before them,” Willie Jackson said.

Appointments are made by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Minister for Māori Development.

