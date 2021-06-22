Parliament: Oral Questions - 22 June 2021
Questions to Ministers
- Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement that “A large number of those buyers of those vehicles are not using them for the legitimate use?”
- TERISA NGOBI to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What reports has she seen regarding the number of people receiving a main benefit?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
- ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries: What announcements has he made about improving the sustainability of the marine environment?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: Does he stand by his statement on 17 November 2020, “when vaccines come to the market, we will be at the front of the queue for those”, and is he satisfied with New Zealand’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out?
- WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Associate Minister of Education: What recent progress has she seen on providing barrier-free access to education?
- MATT DOOCEY to the Minister of Health: Why, as of the end of April 2021, had only 0.2 percent of the $235 million announced in Budget 2019 for capital investment in mental health and addiction facilities actually been spent?
- Hon EUGENIE SAGE to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries: Why has the Government’s response to the Sea Change–Tai Timu Tai Pari Hauraki Gulf Marine Spatial Plan not implemented the Hauraki Gulf Forum target of protecting 30 percent of the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park/Tīkapa Moana/Te Moananui-ā-Toi?
- ANGELA ROBERTS to the Minister of Transport: What recent announcements has he made about increasing the uptake of low emission vehicles?
- CHRISTOPHER LUXON to the Minister of Transport: Does he stand by all his statements and actions?
- TĀMATI COFFEY to the Associate Minister of Statistics: How is she ensuring that Statistics New Zealand increases the data capability and capacity of iwi-Māori?