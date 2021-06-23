Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Bill To Strengthen Decommissioning Regime

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 8:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Megan Woods

Minister of Energy and Resources

The Government is preventing taxpayers picking up the bill for the decommissioning of oil fields, says Energy and Resource Minister Dr Megan Woods.

“After the Crown had to take responsibility for decommissioning the Tui oil field, it became clear to me that the current requirements around decommissioning are inadequate and we need to prevent taxpayers carrying the can again,” Megan Woods said.

New proposals in a Bill introduced to Parliament today will impose an explicit statutory obligation on petroleum permit and licence holders to carry out and fund decommissioning of petroleum fields.

“It will apply to current and future permit and licence holders and the obligation to fund decommissioning will be extended to former permit and licence holders if a permit is transferred after the Bill is enacted. This is to ensure those who have enjoyed the benefits of a permit can’t avoid the responsibility of cleaning up after themselves.

“The suite of proposals in the Bill will also enable more effective monitoring of a permit or licence holder’s financial position and plans for field development. It will require permit and licence holders to maintain a financial security that can be used for decommissioning purposes if required, expand enforcement powers across petroleum and minerals activities and make other minor and technical changes.

“The Bill will enable me to consider a number of factors, including for example the circumstances of a particular permit or licence holder, when determining the amount and type of financial security required.

“It also raises the bar for permit acquisitions, to ensure that only companies with sufficient financial and technical capability will be able to acquire a permit in New Zealand.

“These proposals will strengthen the regulatory framework and build on the changes to the Crown Minerals Act made in February 2019 to close a loophole that allowed Tamarind to acquire the Tui permit without us being able to undertake a full assessment of its capabilities.

“This Bill takes a long term view, and requires petroleum permit and licence holders to make payments towards any future remediation that may be needed to wells and any infrastructure left in place, after decommissioning has been completed.

“Decommissioning fields is an issue governments are grappling with the world over as we transition away from fossil fuels. As New Zealand’s oil and gas fields approach the end of their productive lives it is imperative to have a regime that is up to the job,” Megan Woods said.

Regulations to support changes in the Bill are likely to be consulted on in the coming months, so that they can come into effect as soon practicable after the Bill is passed.

It is anticipated that the Bill will be passed late in 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ministry of Health: Australian Traveller Tests Positive For COVID-19

An Australian traveller from Sydney, who visited Wellington from Saturday 19 June until Monday 21 June, has tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return to Australia.
Based on the time of their symptom onset and CT score it is most likely they contracted the virus in Sydney prior to their visit to New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



 
 



Environment: Bringing Back The Health Of Hauraki Gulf

New marine protection areas and restrictions on fishing are among a raft of changes being put in place to protect the Hauraki Gulf for future generations.
The new strategy, Revitalising the Gulf – Government action on the Sea Change Plan, released today... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Returns: Winston Peters - AGM Address

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a pleasure to be in Auckland for the 28th New Zealand First Party Conference. It is our intention and mission to remain the most successful political party outside of National and Labour in the last three decades... More>>



Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 