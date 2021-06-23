Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Clock Ticking For Testing And Tracing After Infected Sydney Traveller In Wellington

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 8:45 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“News of a likely infectious Australian traveller in Wellington over the weekend will test the Government’s COVID Response,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The traveller was here over the weekend and the infection was detected in Australia, now the clock is ticking on the New Zealand Government’s response.

“Wellingtonians who have been at those locations have also been in circulation, someone who was exposed on the weekend will be infectious now. Any of 400,000 people could be infectious but nobody knows who they are.

“Was the traveller using the COVID-19 Tracer App? If they were, why has the Government not released the list of locations to which they travelled over the weekend? It should be digital and instantaneous.

“Will the Government roll out mass rapid testing, using saliva testing that was approved months ago? Where is the delivery on that contract?

“The next 48 hours will be critical, we will either be lucky, locked down, or able to say the Government’s response has actually improved. Wellingtonians and all New Zealanders will be desperately hoping for the latter.

“ACT has been saying for nearly a year now, we need a much more sophisticated, tech-enabled response to COVID, the effectiveness of its testing and tracing will show if it has listened.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ministry of Health: Australian Traveller Tests Positive For COVID-19

An Australian traveller from Sydney, who visited Wellington from Saturday 19 June until Monday 21 June, has tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return to Australia.
Based on the time of their symptom onset and CT score it is most likely they contracted the virus in Sydney prior to their visit to New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



 
 



Environment: Bringing Back The Health Of Hauraki Gulf

New marine protection areas and restrictions on fishing are among a raft of changes being put in place to protect the Hauraki Gulf for future generations.
The new strategy, Revitalising the Gulf – Government action on the Sea Change Plan, released today... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Returns: Winston Peters - AGM Address

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a pleasure to be in Auckland for the 28th New Zealand First Party Conference. It is our intention and mission to remain the most successful political party outside of National and Labour in the last three decades... More>>



Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 