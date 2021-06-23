Parliament

Todd Muller To Retire At Next Election

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 10:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Todd Muller has decided to step down at the next election after nine years as the Member of Parliament for the Bay of Plenty.

“This has been a difficult decision because being a Member of Parliament is a huge privilege, but it does come at a cost. I have decided that I need to prioritise my health and family and move onto the next chapter of my life,” Mr Muller said.

“In announcing today, I hope to give the National Party and my local branches ample time to find their next candidate. The National Party needs to take the opportunity this term, to renew and refresh, with strong new candidates lining up for the next election.

“The highlight of my role is undoubtedly serving my local community. I particularly enjoy working with my various local communities from Papamoa to Omokoroa pushing hard for the amenities and infrastructure that our growing region deserves. I can assure them all I won’t stop advocating for mental health facilities, after hours A&E and roads for my remaining time as their MP.

“At a national level I am very proud of the work I did with James Shaw in creating bi-partisan support for climate action and achieving cross party support for the Zero Carbon Act.

“I look forward to working out my term with the National team. In the meantime, I am on pre-approved leave for the next five weeks, to care for my wife who is undergoing a significant medical procedure. I will return to Parliament after the winter recess.”

