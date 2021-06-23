Parliament

Interim Board Applications Encouraging For Future Health System

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet

The interim Health New Zealand and Māori Health Authority boards, which will help shape the future health system, have received almost 350 applications during the expression of interest process.

“I am really encouraged by the significant interest in the interim board opportunities for both the Māori Health Authority and Heath New Zealand during the three-week expression of interest period. The board members of these interim entities will be critical in driving the vision of the health sector reforms,” says Stephen McKernan, Director of the Health and Disability Review Transition Unit.

“It has been great to see such a strong and diverse range of applicants who want to progress the future health system to provide all New Zealanders with consistent and high-quality services, no matter where they live.”

The interim boards will help set up the way Health New Zealand prepares to run hospitals, commission primary and community services, and work in partnership with the Māori Health Authority to implement its unique role in the future system. The interim boards will also ensure that the emerging arrangements are focussed on delivering equity and better health outcomes for Māori and all New Zealanders.

The expression of interest period closed on Friday, 18 June. Approximately 175 people applied for a role on the Health New Zealand board, around 80 for the Māori Health Authority and 90 for both the Māori Health Authority and Health New Zealand boards.

Tā Mason Durie’s Steering Group have been involved in this process to date including reaching out to potential candidates through the Māori and iwi sectors. The Steering Group will now work through the longlisting and shortlisting process, and bring a shortlist of candidates to the Ministers, and support them in appointing that board with a mandate from Māori.

The Minister of Health plans to confirm the appointments to the interim boards by 1 September.

