Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Compensation For Prisoners Beyond Belief

Thursday, 24 June 2021, 5:01 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Compensation for prisoners at Waikeria Prison following a riot is an insult to hardworking Kiwis who pay their taxes,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“These prisoners are in jail because they hurt people and damaged property. Their victims got no compensation, so why are we paying compensation for them?

“This is the consequence-free culture under the Ardern Government. The wrong people are getting the aroha.

“There are 499 prisoners at Waikeria, not all of them are being compensated. That means some prisoners will receive a taxpayer funded lumpsum of more than $2600.

“People wonder why there’s a malaise in law and order, it’s because this Government’s priorities are all wrong and hardworking honest Kiwis are the ones paying for it.

“If we didn’t laugh, we’d cry. Is this really the best our Government can do with leadership and values?

“It’s time to stop making criminals the priority in our justice system and start putting victims at the centre.

“ACT was the party that introduced the Three Strikes policy. We currently have a Member’s Bill in the Ballot from ACT MP Toni Severin that would require prisoners to complete skills and rehabilitation programmes before they will be considered for parole.

“Prisoners should be using their sentences to become better members of society, not starting riots and taxpayers certainly shouldn’t be footing the bill to compensate them.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Failing To Prepare For Either Mental Health Needs, Or Covid Outbreaks


In a week when the Covid scare in Wellington and the national crisis in mental health both hit the headlines, they also seemed like mirror images of each other – in that we seem equally ill-prepared on both fronts. In both cases, contingency planning has seeds next to non-existent... More>>

 

National: Minister Little All Out Of Answers On Mental Health

In Parliament today Health Minister Andrew Little had few answers to my questions on the mental health crisis Labour has allowed to balloon in their nearly four years in Government, National’s Mental Health spokesperson Matt Doocey says... More>>

ALSO:


Environment: Bringing Back The Health Of Hauraki Gulf

New marine protection areas and restrictions on fishing are among a raft of changes being put in place to protect the Hauraki Gulf for future generations.
The new strategy, Revitalising the Gulf – Government action on the Sea Change Plan, released today... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Returns: Winston Peters - AGM Address

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a pleasure to be in Auckland for the 28th New Zealand First Party Conference. It is our intention and mission to remain the most successful political party outside of National and Labour in the last three decades... More>>



Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 