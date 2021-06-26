Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

If The Minister Doesn’t Know What Hate Speech Law Means, How Will Police?

Saturday, 26 June 2021, 1:06 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Justice Minister has today shown how out of his depth he is on Newshub Nation as he was unable to provide any clarity around his proposed hate speech laws,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“When interpreting the law, courts often look to speeches from the Minister responsible to see what Parliament really intended a law to mean, they won’t get any help from Kris Faafoi, who couldn’t answer what speech was likely to face prosecution.

“Millennials criticising Boomers for the housing crisis? Feminists calling out transgender athletes? Faafoi simply shrugged his shoulders.

“That’s because he can’t say.

“Hate speech is subjective and politicised. Faafoi knows Police will end up facing pressure to prosecute people with unpopular views.

“When they face that pressure, the first thing they’ll think is ‘well, even the guy behind this law didn’t know.’

“The last thing our hard working and already overstretched police want is to be pulled into enforcing an unclear and ambiguous political project by the Labour Party.

“Faafoi showed today he simply doesn’t know how the laws will work or what will be included.

“He admitted that people with unpopular views could face longer behind bars than someone who assaults a child.

“Jacinda Ardern previously described the kind of language Labour would make unlawful: ‘…when you see it, you know it’.

“Threatening others or inciting violence should be illegal, but tests as subjective as ‘offensive’ or ‘insulting’ should never be used to prosecute offences.

"This law has failed at the first test for a law, clarity. From here the Minister will only cause more confusion, and damage New Zealanders' basic rights. He should cancel his ham fisted attempt to put cancel culture on steroids.

“ACT will continue to fight this law which will do nothing but divide society even further and ultimately increase hateful attitudes in our society.”

ACT's petition to protect free speech can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Wellington: Covid Alert Level 2 now in force – no new cases but 420 contacts in isolation

New South Wales health officials have confirmed an epidemiological link of the Australian tourist who returned to Sydney and then tested positive to the Bondi cluster, providing reassurance the person did not contract COVID-19 in Wellington. Genome sequencing of the visitor is underway... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Barriers Facing Female Country Musicians, And The Weekly Playlist

Like no other performer in popular culture, Dolly Parton is loved and respected by people from opposite ends of the political spectrum, and every point in between. Her hits stopped coming a while ago, though... More>>

 



Media: Have Your Say On An Inquiry Into The Radio New Zealand Charter

The Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee is calling for submissions on its inquiry into the review of the Radio New Zealand Charter. Radio New Zealand Limited (RNZ) was established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995 as an independent multimedia organisation and Crown entity. ... More>>

Hate Speech: Social Cohesion Programme To Address Incitement Of Hatred And Discrimination

The Government is launching a significant programme of work to strengthen social cohesion in New Zealand and create a safer, more inclusive society. Thework is part of the wider response to recommendations from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain... More>>

ALSO:

National: Minister Little All Out Of Answers On Mental Health

In Parliament today Health Minister Andrew Little had few answers to my questions on the mental health crisis Labour has allowed to balloon in their nearly four years in Government, National’s Mental Health spokesperson Matt Doocey says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 