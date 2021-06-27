Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Proves Sometimes You Just Need A Diesel

Sunday, 27 June 2021, 1:16 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Government has proved that sometimes electric doesn’t cut it and you just need a diesel,” says ACT’s Transport spokesperson Simon Court.

“In Written Questions from the ACT Party, Transport Minister Michael Wood said “the new mainline locomotives KiwiRail is purchasing through the last three Budgets are mainly for use in the South Island, which does not have electrified rail infrastructure.”

“Instead, the new trains which are part of the Government’s $722.7 million investment will be diesel.

“Just like the Government being unable to electrify its rail network, not all New Zealanders are able to use electric vehicles. Tradies and Farmers need a ute to do their jobs.

“The Government should learn from this and cut New Zealanders some slack. ACT has had more than 15,000 signatures on our petition to stop the car tax. ACT is listening.”

Written Parliamentary Question: 
Portfolio: Transport (Hon Michael Wood)
Question: How many, if any, of the locomotives being purchased using the $722.7 million announced from budget 2021 will be fully electric?
Reply: The new mainline locomotives KiwiRail is purchasing through the last three Budgets are mainly for use in the South Island, which does not have electrified rail infrastructure. These locomotives will be diesels - which will be fuel efficient. Diesel trains already have 70 per cent fewer emissions per tonne of freight carried, compared to road transport. As part of the rolling stock programme KiwiRail is investing in fully electric shunt engines for use in its rail yards. The Government has also invested $35 million to refurbish and extend the life of KiwiRail's electric (locomotives), which are used on the North Island Main Trunk line between Hamilton and Palmerston North. The Government is also investing $371 through NZUP to extend the electrified rail line in Auckland from Papakura to Pukekohe. This will see the existing diesel shuttle service between Papakura and Pukekohe replaced by the electric Auckland Metro commuter trains.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid:Trans-Tasman bubble suspended as Covid cases spread

Quarantine Free Travel from all Australian states and territories has been paused until Tuesday. COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the decision follows updated public health advice from officials... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Barriers Facing Female Country Musicians, And The Weekly Playlist

Like no other performer in popular culture, Dolly Parton is loved and respected by people from opposite ends of the political spectrum, and every point in between. Her hits stopped coming a while ago, though... More>>

 



Media: Have Your Say On An Inquiry Into The Radio New Zealand Charter

The Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee is calling for submissions on its inquiry into the review of the Radio New Zealand Charter. Radio New Zealand Limited (RNZ) was established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995 as an independent multimedia organisation and Crown entity. ... More>>

Hate Speech: Social Cohesion Programme To Address Incitement Of Hatred And Discrimination

The Government is launching a significant programme of work to strengthen social cohesion in New Zealand and create a safer, more inclusive society. Thework is part of the wider response to recommendations from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain... More>>

ALSO:

National: Minister Little All Out Of Answers On Mental Health

In Parliament today Health Minister Andrew Little had few answers to my questions on the mental health crisis Labour has allowed to balloon in their nearly four years in Government, National’s Mental Health spokesperson Matt Doocey says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 