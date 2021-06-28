Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

PM On Hate Speech: Wrong, Wrong, Wrong, And Wrong

Monday, 28 June 2021, 8:56 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“It’s not just the Justice Minister who doesn’t understand his own Hate Speech Laws, the Prime Minister has proved she’s also out of her depth,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“This morning when asked about the new laws on the AM Show, Jacinda Ardern made not just one, but four statements that are just wrong.

“She first said that this law is about inciting violence, we already have laws that cover that. The consultation document is called “incitement of hatred and discrimination.” Why isn’t it called “incitement of violence” if that’s all it’s about?

“Then she said political opinion will not be a “protected group.” Also wrong. The discussion document and cabinet paper say they’ll expand to all the categories in Section 21 of the Human Rights Act. That includes political opinion (s21(j)).

“She also said she’s doing this because of the Royal Commission into Christchurch, despite us being specifically told these laws would not have prevented those attacks. The Government decided to change our hate speech laws immediately after 15 March 2019. The Royal Commission didn’t report back until November 2020.

“And then she said this is just a discussion document. Wrong again. The Government has been crystal clear since 2019: it is going to change the law no matter what New Zealanders say. It’s already made up its mind and is not acting in good faith.

“Every statement she made was wrong.

“If New Zealanders overwhelming reject her Government’s hate speech laws, is she saying that she will shelve them?

“This interview, following the train wreck interview from Kris Faafoi on Saturday shows that the Government doesn’t understand the laws it’s trying to introduce.

“This law has failed at the first test for a law, clarity. From here the Minister and the Prime Minister will only cause more confusion, and damage New Zealanders' basic rights. He should cancel his ham-fisted attempt to put cancel culture on steroids.

“ACT will continue to fight this law which will do nothing but divide society even further and ultimately increase hateful attitudes in our society.”

ACT's petition to protect free speech can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid: Two more days of Level 2 for Wellington; tourist’s partner positive

Wellington is to stay in covid alert level 2 for a further 48 hours. The partner of the Sydney man who travelled to Wellington has tested positive for Covid-19. This suggests the man was infectious towards the end of his stay in Wellington... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Barriers Facing Female Country Musicians, And The Weekly Playlist

Like no other performer in popular culture, Dolly Parton is loved and respected by people from opposite ends of the political spectrum, and every point in between. Her hits stopped coming a while ago, though... More>>

 



Media: Have Your Say On An Inquiry Into The Radio New Zealand Charter

The Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee is calling for submissions on its inquiry into the review of the Radio New Zealand Charter. Radio New Zealand Limited (RNZ) was established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995 as an independent multimedia organisation and Crown entity. ... More>>

Hate Speech: Social Cohesion Programme To Address Incitement Of Hatred And Discrimination

The Government is launching a significant programme of work to strengthen social cohesion in New Zealand and create a safer, more inclusive society. Thework is part of the wider response to recommendations from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain... More>>

ALSO:

National: Minister Little All Out Of Answers On Mental Health

In Parliament today Health Minister Andrew Little had few answers to my questions on the mental health crisis Labour has allowed to balloon in their nearly four years in Government, National’s Mental Health spokesperson Matt Doocey says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 