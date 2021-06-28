Media Statement In Response To The Christchurch Girls High Sexual Harassment Survey Results.
Monday, 28 June 2021, 10:03 am
Press Release: Sarah Pallett
Sarah Pallett
MP for Ilam
I would like to
acknowledge the strong leadership of Christine O’Neill,
who has been proactive, courageous and determinedly
protective of the young women and rainbow community of her
school.
I am immensely proud of the students for their
bravery and honesty in their responses to this
survey.
I am deeply saddened but not surprised by the
high incidence of sexual harassment and assault experienced
by students, as it is consistent with what I know to be a
broader societal problem.
It is notable that following
incidents of harassment and assault, the students describe
changing their behaviour. Whilst this is understandable,
full responsibility for the harassment and assaults and
therefore of their cessation lies with the perpetrators, who
are almost all male, both school age and older. It is to
them therefore and not the victims that we need to look in
order to eliminate the inexcusable harassment and abuse that
our young women and rainbow community are facing on a daily
basis.
The school and students have my full
support.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid: Two more days of Level 2 for Wellington; tourist’s partner positive
Wellington is to stay in covid alert level 2 for a further 48 hours. The partner of the Sydney man who travelled to Wellington has tested positive for Covid-19. This suggests the man was infectious towards the end of his stay in Wellington... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military
Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>