Parliament: Oral Questions - 29 June 2021

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 11:48 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. BARBARA EDMONDS to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
  2. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
  3. GLEN BENNETT to the Minister of Energy and Resources: What steps is the Government taking to strengthen the decommissioning regime of oil and gas fields in New Zealand?
  4. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Minister of Justice: Does he stand by all of his statements and policies on his proposed hate speech law changes?
  5. Hon JULIE ANNE GENTER to the Minister of Finance: Does he agree with the Secretary to the Treasury that “with debt servicing costs at historically low levels, there is greater headroom for high-quality investments”; if so, will the Government increase “high-quality spending to tackle longstanding challenges”?
  6. ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What changes to social development and employment policies come into effect on 1 July 2021?
  7. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and policies?
  8. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Transport: What advice, if any, has he received on the impact of the Clean Car Programme on the price and supply of vehicles?
  9. RACHEL BROOKING to the Minister for the Environment: What announcements has the Government made regarding reform of the resource management system?
  10. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What percentage of people in each of the Government’s COVID-19 vaccine subgroups have not received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, and is he satisfied with the vaccine roll-out in New Zealand?
  11. WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister of Police: What recent reports has she seen regarding Police’s efforts to disrupt organised crime?
  12. MATT DOOCEY to the Minister of Health: Why has only $13.6 million, or 3 percent, of the $438.2 million in Budgets 2018 and 2019 for 15 new mental health facilities and facility upgrade projects been spent?

