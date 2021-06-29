Parliament: Oral Questions - 29 June 2021
Questions to Ministers
- BARBARA EDMONDS to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
- GLEN BENNETT to the Minister of Energy and Resources: What steps is the Government taking to strengthen the decommissioning regime of oil and gas fields in New Zealand?
- Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Minister of Justice: Does he stand by all of his statements and policies on his proposed hate speech law changes?
- Hon JULIE ANNE GENTER to the Minister of Finance: Does he agree with the Secretary to the Treasury that “with debt servicing costs at historically low levels, there is greater headroom for high-quality investments”; if so, will the Government increase “high-quality spending to tackle longstanding challenges”?
- ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What changes to social development and employment policies come into effect on 1 July 2021?
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and policies?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Transport: What advice, if any, has he received on the impact of the Clean Car Programme on the price and supply of vehicles?
- RACHEL BROOKING to the Minister for the Environment: What announcements has the Government made regarding reform of the resource management system?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What percentage of people in each of the Government’s COVID-19 vaccine subgroups have not received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, and is he satisfied with the vaccine roll-out in New Zealand?
- WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister of Police: What recent reports has she seen regarding Police’s efforts to disrupt organised crime?
- MATT DOOCEY to the Minister of Health: Why has only $13.6 million, or 3 percent, of the $438.2 million in Budgets 2018 and 2019 for 15 new mental health facilities and facility upgrade projects been spent?