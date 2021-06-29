Car Tax Pushing Up Prices Of EVs
Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 3:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Labour’s Car Tax is not only forcing hardworking Kiwis
to pay more because they can’t switch to an electric
vehicle, but it’s pushing up the prices of electric
vehicles too, National’s Transport spokesperson Michael
Woodhouse says.
“EV importers have seen the price of
a used electric vehicle increase by $3000 only three days
after Labour announced its Car Tax, almost matching the
subsidy you could get from buying a used low-emission
vehicle.
“It’s basic economics. If you’re giving
someone more money to pay for a product it’s only going to
drive up the cost. Most of the Government’s subsidy will
end up going directly into the pockets of Japanese used-EV
exporters.
“Transport Minister Michael Wood’s
officials were told exactly this by the industry, but the
Government ignored that advice.
“So now not only
will ute drivers be expected to pay for EVs when they
don’t have any other options, but most of that tax will be
shipped offshore.
“National will repeal Labour’s
Car
Tax.”
