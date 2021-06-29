Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Pattern Developing Of Failings In Cyber Security

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 3:38 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT’s Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden Party has today successful triggered an urgent debate in Parliament about the cyber security breaches at Waikato Hospital.

It follows documents from Waikato District Health Board being released onto the dark web after the ransomware attack that crippled five hospitals' IT systems in May.

“What’s happened at Waikato is not the first cyber security breach that has impacted the government and has impacted public trust,” says Ms van Velden.

“The pattern was first seen in the Reserve Bank attack and then the NZX in February.

“This pattern is quickly eroding trust in government to get it right and keep data secure

“If something is not done to secure our critical infrastructure this will cause long term damage to public confidence

“This also has a significant impact on businesses confidences as overseas businesses will not come and invest in New Zealand if this pattern continues in the way it has been.

“We need better reporting systems on cyber security threats to keep New Zealanders safe.

ACT’s health policies include a national integrated IT system across the public healthcare system.

“We would engage the private sector to help develop the best possible defence against cyber-attacks, look overseas and base our cyber security systems on world-leading countries to ensure New Zealanders can have confidence that their private data is protected.

“New Zealanders deserve peace of mind when it comes to their private information.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Wellington To Return To Level 1; QFT Pause With Australia To Lift For Some States And ACT From Sunday

“There have been no cases of COVID-19 detected in the community, nearly 2,500 negative results from contacts of the case (including repeat negative results from the case’s close contacts) and wastewater testing which continues to show no detection of the virus. However it is paramount that we stay vigilant... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military

Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>

 


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Takes Action On Problem Plastics

The Government has delivered on its promise to phase out problem plastics and some single-use plastics by July 2025, Environment Minister David Parker announced today... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 