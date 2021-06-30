They’re Not “healthy Homes Standards” They’re Double Standards
Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 3:08 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The Housing Minister has proved today that her
so-called Healthy Homes Standards are simply double
standards,” says ACT’s Housing spokesperson Brooke van
Velden.
“Kainga Ora tenants are some of the most
vulnerable tenants in the country. ACT has heard from many
vulnerable state housing tenants with health problems who
have been begging for heat pumps, insulation, and other
improvements to their homes, only to be left in the
cold.
“Meanwhile, from tomorrow private landlords
must have their homes up to standard or face massive
fines.
“The Minister has told ACT that people with
health conditions in state homes are a priority and yet ACT
has heard of an elderly women who has repeatedly been denied
a heat pump and a woman with asthma whose home hasn’t been
insulated despite asking multiple times.
“Why does
she expect private landlords to provide this when the
Government will not require themselves to do this until
2023?
“The Minister was today unable to give a
guarantee that there are no other people in Kainga Ora homes
suffering from health conditions who have been unable to get
help.
“This Government needs to stop painting
private landlords as villains when it’s the one the worst
slum-lords
around.”
