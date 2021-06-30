ACT MP Calls Out Hate Speech Against Karens
Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 3:47 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
ACT MP Karen Chhour is calling on Jacinda Ardern to
explain whether she is “stirring up, maintaining or
normalising hatred by insulting, threatening or abusive
communication” which would be captured under the
Government’s hate speech laws.
“My question is
whether the nation’s Karens will be deemed a protected
group?,” asks Mrs Chhour.
“Would for instance
erasing Karens by carelessly merging them with the
nation’s Judiths amount to hate speech?
“If the
Prime Minister can’t explain why a scenario as basic as
this would not be actionable under the laws she’s
proposing then she should dump the law and apologise to
every Karen from the Cape to the
Bluff.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Government: Wellington To Return To Level 1; QFT Pause With Australia To Lift For Some States And ACT From Sunday
“There have been no cases of COVID-19 detected in the community, nearly 2,500 negative results from contacts of the case (including repeat negative results from the case’s close contacts) and wastewater testing which continues to show no detection of the virus. However it is paramount that we stay vigilant... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military
Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>