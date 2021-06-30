Minimal Change In Child Poverty Targets As Cost Of Living Bites
Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 5:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The Labour Government’s reset of poverty targets three
years later describes an admission of policy failure under
rising costs, especially housing, National’s Children
spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.
“Of the three
targets that the Government has announced, the new
‘before-housing-costs target is unchanged from
three years ago, the ‘after-housing-costs’
targets is moderately changed and the ‘children
experiencing material hardship’ is only slightly
changed.
“Despite promising big, Labour has failed
to deliver on its child poverty commitments.
“The
Prime Minister promised to lift 100,000 children out of
poverty in the first term and her Government has clearly
failed.
“According to the latest statistics, there
are now 1500 more children living in poverty than when she
took office.
“The Government’s inability to get
New Zealand’s housing crisis under control is hurting
vulnerable New Zealanders.
“Rents have increased so
much that more and more families are moving onto the state
house waiting list, and there are now about 4000 children
being raised in emergency housing, regularly exposed to
violence, drug use and gangs.
“Jacinda Ardern’s
Government isn’t making life easier for struggling New
Zealanders.
“We should all be pleased with any
reduction in numbers of children in poverty but the
statistical differences are marginal at
best.”
