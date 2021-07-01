Parliament

Government’s Double Standards On Housing Imposed Today

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 5:17 am
ACT New Zealand

“The Government’s so-called “Healthy Homes Standards” come into effect today, but only for private landlords and not for state housing,” says ACT’s Housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“These aren’t heathy homes standards, they’re double standards.

“The Government has painted private landlords as villains. The reality is many landlords have had so many regulations and costs piled onto them by the Government, they’ve had no choice but to raise rents.

“Meanwhile, the Government has given itself until 2023 to implement the new standards, despite having some of the most vulnerable tenants in the country.

“ACT has heard from many state housing tenants who have been ignored by Kainga Ora when they’ve asked for insulation or a heat pump.

“Meanwhile Housing Minister Megan Woods said recently “…with some landlords as there is in any sector of society - yes, there is more need for compassion.”

“Where is the compassion from Labour?

“The Minister needs to explain why she has such high standards for landlords when she’s not bothering to meet them herself.

“Housing supply is our biggest issue when it comes to New Zealand’s housing crisis. ACT’s answer is for the next generation to build like the Boomers.

“ACT would radically overhaul infrastructure funding, through 30-year partnerships with central government for each region. We’d then replace the Resource Management Act with legislation designed to facilitate home building and get councils out of the building consent business.

“Rather than dividing, the Government should be uniting New Zealanders behind good ideas.”

