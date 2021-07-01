Landfill Tax Comes Into Effect Today
Thursday, 1 July 2021, 5:18 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Yet another tax from the Labour Party comes into
effect today, this time a landfill levy,” says ACT’s
Environment spokesperson Simon Court.
“The
Government is increasing the landfill levy six-fold. Labour
loves to tax and it will tax Kiwis any way it can – even
on your trash.
“Everything this Labour Government
does is either about taxing and redistributing or dividing
us against each other. There is a better way.
“ACT
is the only political party committed to cutting
taxes.
“We would cut the 30 percent marginal tax
rate to 17.5 percent. We will reverse the 39 percent tax
rate and we will reverse the Government’s interest
deductibility change.
"Under our plan the average
earner would get between $1286 and $2107 in their pocket a
year from tax cuts.
“Increasing the landfill levy is
a terrible idea. Councils and businesses should be free to
charge for landfill on a cost recovery basis, rather than
being dictated to by central government as a means to change
behaviour.”
