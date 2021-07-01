Benefit Increases A Slap In The Face To Kiwi Battlers
Thursday, 1 July 2021, 5:19 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“It’s an insult to middle New Zealanders who are
working hard to get ahead but being squeezed in every
direction to increase benefits today,” says ACT’s Social
Development spokesperson Karen Chhour.
“The
Government is making it harder to employ people and easier
not to work with its ideological policies.
“Middle
New Zealanders work hard but they’re also taxed hard. This
increase isn’t fair to them.
“Since COVID-19,
we’ve watched as fruit rotted on the ground because there
weren’t the workers to pick it.
“This is all on
top of businesses dealing with the minimum wage going up
considerably, so-called ‘fair pay agreements’, watering
down 90-day trials, increased sick leave and another public
holiday.
“Actions have consequences. If you keep
socking it to hardworking taxpayers you’ll get less of
them. If you keep handing cash to beneficiaries, you’ll
get more.
“There are too many children growing up
without the positive example of a parent in work and too
many adults suffer from chronic welfare dependency. The
Government is showing no signs that it wants to change
that.
“ACT
has positive plans to use welfare as a hand up. The
Government has an opportunity to make people’s lives
better but it seems more interested in keeping families in a
cycle of
dependency.”
