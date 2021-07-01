First Steps Of Government’s Car Tax Start Today
Thursday, 1 July 2021, 5:21 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The first step towards a car tax that punishes tradies
and farmers comes into effect today,” says ACT’s
Transport spokesperson Simon Court.
“From today, the
Government will subsidise brand new electric vehicles for
people who can already afford them.
“This is step
one before they impose a tax on utes and other large
vehicles.
“This policy does nothing but punish
people who need large vehicles for work or their
families.
“Labour might not know this, but you
can’t shift hay bales with a Nissan Leaf.
“We
should not be taxing tradies to subsidise
Tesla.
“It’s not up to Government to dictate to us
who should and shouldn’t be allowed to drive what
vehicles. This is nanny state behaviour.
“The
feebate scheme targets tradies, large families and farmers
who face an extra tax to fund Teslas for wealthier car
buyers.
ACT’s
petition against this tax has attracted more than 20,000
signatures.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Government: Wellington To Return To Level 1; QFT Pause With Australia To Lift For Some States And ACT From Sunday
“There have been no cases of COVID-19 detected in the community, nearly 2,500 negative results from contacts of the case (including repeat negative results from the case’s close contacts) and wastewater testing which continues to show no detection of the virus. However it is paramount that we stay vigilant... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military
Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>