Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Oversized Heat Pumps Will Cost Hundreds Of Millions

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 1:18 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Government needs to scrap its Healthy Homes rules and go back to the drawing board, including properly consulting experts and landlords”, says ACT Housing Spokesperson and Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden.

“Public Housing Minister Poto Williams has admitted that the Government’s Healthy Homes rules aren’t right but that landlords still have to comply with them.

“I have spoken with a heating and ventilation expert who has said that the Government has got this completely wrong. That expert has estimated that the cost for the oversized heat pumps will be several hundred million dollars across more than 500,000 rental properties.

“Private landlords are being told to meet standards the Government itself doesn’t have to comply with yet. On top of that, the Government is now saying it doesn’t think it’s got the rules right.

“Officials and the sector have told Poto Williams there are ‘significant issues’ with the heating tool used to calculate how large heaters need to be. The heating tool is suggesting heaters that are larger than the homes actually need.

“An oversized heat pump will mean higher and unnecessary costs for landlords and tenants, which could push rents up or mean that renters are less likely to actually use them.

“These aren’t heathy homes standards, they’re double standards.

“The Government has painted private landlords as villains. The reality is many landlords have had so many regulations and costs piled onto them by the Government, they’ve had no choice but to raise rents.

“Now landlords who have done the right thing and complied may have done so unnecessarily.

“ACT would radically overhaul infrastructure funding, through 30-year partnerships with central government for each region. We’d then replace the Resource Management Act with legislation designed to facilitate home building and get councils out of the building consent business.

“Rather than dividing, the Government should be uniting New Zealanders behind good ideas.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hate Speech Panic, And The Weekly Playlist

So far, much of the fuss about the government’s proposed legislation on hate speech has focused on the state – the state ! - being empowered to define and enforce the rules about certain forms of discrimination and related speech. As if this was some new thing... More>>

 



Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 