Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today.

The Government is delivering on its pre-election commitment and New Zealand will celebrate Matariki as a public holiday from next year, beginning on 24 June 2022. The calendar date for the Matariki public holiday will shift each year to align with the maramataka (Māori lunar calendar) and will always be on a Friday.

“Matariki will be our first public holiday that recognises Te Ao Māori and will be one that is uniquely New Zealand,” Peeni Henare said.

“Mātauranga Māori has been at the heart of decision making on the new public holiday. The Matariki Advisory Group, recognised experts in Te Ao Māori and the mātauranga associated with Matariki and the Maramataka, have led this process, providing advice and engaging with communities across Aotearoa. We are grateful for their guidance, which is helping ensure Te Ao Māori is embedded within the day.

“Matariki is more than just a public holiday. Our celebration of the new public holiday will be informed by key values such as unity, sharing, feasting, coming together, and environmental awareness,” Peeni Henare said.

Matariki is the Māori name for the Pleiades, and refers to a cluster of stars that rises in mid-winter, marking the start of the Māori New Year. Some iwi name this time of year Puanga, after a bright star that is above and to the right of the Matariki constellation.

“The Matariki public holiday will always fall on a Friday, which will help more Kiwis take mid-winter getaways and support the tourism sector’s economic recovery,” Michael Wood said.

“The Matariki Advisory Group asked that we be guided by the whakataukī ‘Matariki hunga nui’ (Matariki brings us together). This new long weekend will allow people to travel to their hometown or around our regions, and spend time with their whānau.

“The public holiday always falling on a Friday will also mean many of those who miss out on the Mondayisation of holidays will have Matariki to look forward to,” Michael Wood said.

A stand-alone Bill to formally establish the Matariki public holiday will be introduced to Parliament later this year, and people will have the opportunity to provide their feedback during the select committee process.

The members of the Matariki Advisory Group are Professor Rangiānehu Matamua (chair), Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr, Rereata Makiha, Victoria Campbell, Dr Pauline Harris, Dr Ruakere Hond, and Jack Thatcher.

More information about the Matariki Public Holiday can be found on MBIE’s website.

When the Bill is introduced to Parliament, it will be led through the House by Hon Peeni Henare (Acting Associate Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage), and considered by the Māori Affairs Committee.

Proposed Matariki public holiday dates

Year Matariki Holiday Date 2022 24 June 2023 14 July 2024 28 June 2025 20 June 2026 10 July 2027 25 June 2028 14 July 2029 6 July 2030 21 June 2031 11 July 2032 2 July 2033 24 June 2034 7 July 2035 29 June 2036 18 July 2037 10 July 2038 25 June 2039 15 July 2040 6 July 2041 19 July 2042 11 July 2043 3 July 2044 24 June 2045 7 July 2046 29 June 2047 19 July 2048 3 July 2049 25 June 2050 15 July 2051 30 June 2052 21 June

© Scoop Media

