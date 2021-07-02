Parliament

Greens Welcome Matariki Public Holiday Date, Now We Must Build This Significant Time Into Our Education System

Friday, 2 July 2021, 5:42 am
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party welcome the dates set out for the next 30 years for the Matariki public holiday, but more must be done to embed this significant cultural period into our education.

“With Matariki being a strong tradition in Te Ao Māori we want to acknowledge the government’s push for Matariki to become a public holiday, however we want to see Matariki expanded in our school curriculum” says Green Party Education spokesperson Teanau Tuiono.

“Matariki has been a part of our whakapapa and taught to us by our tīpuna and used as a guide to help us listen to the Taiao. The traditions handed down to us should be taught to all our tamariki, so we all learn to appreciate what our whenua, awa and moana provides, and why we should protect it.

“We will continue to push for the māramatanga of Matariki Ahunga Nui to be led and nurtured by Māori for our curriculum so all New Zealanders have a chance to be a part of a tradition that is specific to our nation, and the people who live in it.

“He mihi ana ki te rōpū kaunihera ō Matariki; Ahorangi Rangiānehu Matamua (Chair), Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr, Rereata Makiha, Victoria Campbell, Tākuta Pauline Harris, Tākuta Ruakere Hond, and Jack Thatcher. Our Matariki experts and leaders who have already started the work of handing down traditions, and knowledge of the relationship between our people and the environment.”

