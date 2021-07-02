Parliament

Māori Battalion School Resource Launched

Friday, 2 July 2021, 12:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kelvin Davis

Associate Minister of Education

Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis has launched a new learning resource to help the next generation learn about the storied history of the Māori Battalion.

The material has been developed by the the Ngarimu VC and 28th (Māori) Battalion Scholarship Board for tamariki of all ages, whānau, kura and schools.

It aims to provide an inclusive and engaging learning experience that is easily accessible for tamariki and whānau.

By exploring the stories and history of the 28th (Māori) Battalion, students will have the opportunity to increase their awareness and understanding of the contribution the 28th (Māori) Battalion soldiers and community made to whānau, hapū, iwi and the shape of our modern nation, Aotearoa New Zealand.

“This creates a meaningful, tailored curriculum resource that allows ākonga Māori, ngā Rangatira mo āpōpō to see themselves, to see their ancestors, in their learning. This is all part of a shift towards an education system that gives Māori agency over education for Māori,” Kelvin Davis said.

In 2020, Ka Hikitia and Tau Mai te Reo - two cornerstone strategies for the direction of travel for education for the next 30 years - were relaunched.

This resource aligns with Ka Hikitia by providing examples of learning within the context of:

· Te Whānau: responding to learners within the context of their whānau,

· Te Tangata: culturally appropriate learning so that Māori learners and their whānau have a strong sense of belonging.

· Te Kanorautanga – understanding Māori in the context of their diverse aspirations, lived experiences, and whakapapa.

· Te Tuakiritanga – that education can support the identity, language and culture of Māori learners and their whānau so that Māori learners can actively participate in te ao Māori.

· Te Rangatiratanga – the Ministry partnering with Māori to support Māori to make decisions about the education of Māori learners.

“This resource is Ka Hikitia in action. This resource is Aotearoa New Zealand Histories in action. We want to engage Māori learners in education, to help them achieve excellent outcomes. I see this resource as the first of many to be developed around Aotearoa,” Kelvin Davis said.

This learning resource fits within Te Whakaritenga Pāpori Me Te Ahurea and Te Ao Hurihuri in Te Marautanga o Aotearoa, Te Takanga o Te Wā and Social Studies and Aotearoa New Zealand Histories in the Social Sciences learning area in The New Zealand Curriculum. You can access the resource in English here and in Te Reo here.

