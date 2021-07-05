Parliament

Pause To Be Lifted For WA And NT; Managed Return Flights From NSW And Queensland

Monday, 5 July 2021, 5:39 pm
· Quarantine free travel (QFT) pause with Western Australia and Northern Territory to be lifted at 11.59pm (NZT) Friday, 9 July

· Managed return flights from NSW and Queensland for people ordinarily resident* in New Zealand to start from 11.59pm (NZT), Friday 9 July

· Pause between New Zealand and Queensland to be reviewed on Wednesday, 7 July

The Government has today carefully considered health advice and will further ease Australia travel bubble restrictions at 11.59pm (NZT) Friday, 9 July, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

“Officials have assessed that the spread of COVID-19 cases appears to have been contained in Western Australia and Northern Territory, that there is robust surveillance, testing and contact tracing to detect and manage cases, and adequate border controls are in place to prevent the spread of new cases,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Based on this advice, Cabinet has today agreed that passengers can resume travel between New Zealand and Western Australia and Northern Territory from Saturday morning, 10 July, subject to strict conditions that will minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading to New Zealand.

“Conditions include a negative pre-departure test result from a test taken within three days before departure – this is already a requirement for all travel from Australia to New Zealand.

“Travellers must not also have previously been in New South Wales or Queensland on or after 10:30pm (NZT) on 26 June. If they have been at a location of interest before then, they will not be able to travel to New Zealand for 14 days since they were last at that location.

“Travellers must also:

· follow the current public health measures in place

· wear face coverings on the aircraft and at the airport

· make a health declaration

· self isolate and be tested immediately if they have any symptoms of illness.

“They should download the COVID tracer app and may be subject to random temperature checks.”

The pause with South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Victoria lifted this morning.

Travel from NSW and Queensland

“QFT with Australia is important for both countries but only when it is safe. That’s why decisions are made for each state or territory,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Officials’ current assessment is that it’s too soon to make a call to lift the pause between New Zealand and Queensland, and as an extra precaution they want to see two or three more days’ worth of data. The pause between New Zealand and NSW will continue until further notice.

“The Government is, however, extremely mindful there will be people currently in NSW and Queensland that are ordinarily resident in New Zealand who are desperate to know when they can return and what steps they need to take.

“Managed return flights from NSW and Queensland for those eligible will start from 11.59pm (NZT), Friday 9 July, subject to conditions.

“The introduction of these managed return flights will be similar to how we managed the return of travellers following the Victorian lockdown. Further details of the conditions will be issued tomorrow morning.”

