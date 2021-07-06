Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Parliament: Oral Questions - 6 July 2021

Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
  2. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
  3. Dr ANAE NERU LEAVASA to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What recent progress has been made on New Zealand’s COVID-19 vaccine immunisation programme?
  4. ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Finance: What concerns, if any, have businesses raised with him around the economy and their ability to operate over the next 12 months?
  5. ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What announcements has she made regarding the regional skills leadership group?
  6. SIMEON BROWN to the Minister of Justice: Does he think it is acceptable for the Chief Human Rights Commissioner to give a $200 donation to the Mongrel Mob, and does he have confidence in the Chief Human Rights Commissioner?
  7. Hon EUGENIE SAGE to the Minister for the Environment: Will the Government’s plan to clean up Aotearoa’s rivers and lakes within a generation include setting a dissolved inorganic nitrogen limit of 1 milligram per litre or lower; if not, why not?
  8. IBRAHIM OMER to the Lead Coordination Minister for the Government's Response to the Royal Commission's Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques: What progress has been made on the recommendations of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch mosques?
  9. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and statements?
  10. Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister for the Environment: What progress has been made on the removal of aluminium dross stored at Mataura?
  11. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: How many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered across each of the Government’s COVID-19 vaccine subgroups, and is he satisfied with the vaccine roll-out in New Zealand?
  12. TĀMATI COFFEY to the Minister for Building and Construction: What reports has she seen regarding building consents?

Questions to Members

  1. BROOKE VAN VELDEN to the Member in charge of the Regulatory Standards Bill: What is the purpose of the Regulatory Standards Bill?
  2. DAMIEN SMITH to the Member in charge of the Regulatory Standards Bill: Why is the Regulatory Standards Bill necessary if regulatory impact statements are already produced?
  3. Dr JAMES McDOWALL to the Member in charge of the Regulatory Standards Bill: What are the principles of responsible regulation contained in the Regulatory Standards Bill?
  4. NICOLE McKEE to the Member in charge of the Regulatory Standards Bill: What remedies does the Regulatory Standards Bill give to citizens?
  5. KAREN CHHOUR to the Member in charge of the Regulatory Standards Bill: Does the Regulatory Standards Bill require cost-benefit analysis to be provided on all new legislation?
  6. TONI SEVERIN to the Member in charge of the Regulatory Standards Bill: Does the Regulatory Standards Bill require consultation with people affected by new legislation?
  7. MARK CAMERON to the Member in charge of the Regulatory Standards Bill: What would the Regulatory Standards Bill mean for rural New Zealand?
  8. CHRIS BAILLIE to the Member in charge of the Regulatory Standards Bill: What would the Regulatory Standards Bill mean for small business?
  9. SIMON COURT to the Member in charge of the Regulatory Standards Bill: Would the Regulatory Standards Bill prevent environmental regulations being put in place?

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Clerk on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Lack Of Adequate Cyber Security Defences

Remember how, back in the olden days, we had security concerns about the Chinese firm Huawei? Allegedly, Huawei was to be shunned as a business arm of the Chinese Communist Party and supposedly some Huawei products contained security glitches that would leave potential users vulnerable to cyber penetration. Well…. The last six months have shown that Huawei was the least of our problems... More>>

 



Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>


Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:




Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 