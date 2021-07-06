Parliament: Oral Questions - 6 July 2021
Questions to Ministers
- Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
- Dr ANAE NERU LEAVASA to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What recent progress has been made on New Zealand’s COVID-19 vaccine immunisation programme?
- ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Finance: What concerns, if any, have businesses raised with him around the economy and their ability to operate over the next 12 months?
- ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What announcements has she made regarding the regional skills leadership group?
- SIMEON BROWN to the Minister of Justice: Does he think it is acceptable for the Chief Human Rights Commissioner to give a $200 donation to the Mongrel Mob, and does he have confidence in the Chief Human Rights Commissioner?
- Hon EUGENIE SAGE to the Minister for the Environment: Will the Government’s plan to clean up Aotearoa’s rivers and lakes within a generation include setting a dissolved inorganic nitrogen limit of 1 milligram per litre or lower; if not, why not?
- IBRAHIM OMER to the Lead Coordination Minister for the Government's Response to the Royal Commission's Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques: What progress has been made on the recommendations of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch mosques?
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and statements?
- Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister for the Environment: What progress has been made on the removal of aluminium dross stored at Mataura?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: How many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered across each of the Government’s COVID-19 vaccine subgroups, and is he satisfied with the vaccine roll-out in New Zealand?
- TĀMATI COFFEY to the Minister for Building and Construction: What reports has she seen regarding building consents?
Questions to Members
- BROOKE VAN VELDEN to the Member in charge of the Regulatory Standards Bill: What is the purpose of the Regulatory Standards Bill?
- DAMIEN SMITH to the Member in charge of the Regulatory Standards Bill: Why is the Regulatory Standards Bill necessary if regulatory impact statements are already produced?
- Dr JAMES McDOWALL to the Member in charge of the Regulatory Standards Bill: What are the principles of responsible regulation contained in the Regulatory Standards Bill?
- NICOLE McKEE to the Member in charge of the Regulatory Standards Bill: What remedies does the Regulatory Standards Bill give to citizens?
- KAREN CHHOUR to the Member in charge of the Regulatory Standards Bill: Does the Regulatory Standards Bill require cost-benefit analysis to be provided on all new legislation?
- TONI SEVERIN to the Member in charge of the Regulatory Standards Bill: Does the Regulatory Standards Bill require consultation with people affected by new legislation?
- MARK CAMERON to the Member in charge of the Regulatory Standards Bill: What would the Regulatory Standards Bill mean for rural New Zealand?
- CHRIS BAILLIE to the Member in charge of the Regulatory Standards Bill: What would the Regulatory Standards Bill mean for small business?
- SIMON COURT to the Member in charge of the Regulatory Standards Bill: Would the Regulatory Standards Bill prevent environmental regulations being put in place?