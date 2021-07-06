Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Has No Plan To Fix Labour Shortage

Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 3:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has no plan to fix the severe labour shortage that is crippling New Zealand businesses and will see many more close their doors for good, National’s Shadow Treasurer Andrew Bayly says.

“Grant Robertson is sitting by idly and watching as unpicked fruit rots on the ground, dairy farms cry out to get the workers they need to milk their cows, the manufacturing industry struggles, and restaurants are at a point where they have no option but to switch off their lights in protest.

“Businesses throughout New Zealand are doing it tough with some shutting up shop completely because they simply cannot access enough skilled labour to function.

“Reports that 2000 MIQ rooms are sitting empty each day is a slap in the face to those businesses desperate to get more workers from overseas and through MIQ.

“It is difficult to understand why the Government has not made these rooms available for overseas workers, especially when the Labour Party Leader promised at the election to set aside 10 per cent of MIQ capacity for that exact purpose.

“Hundreds of skilled workers could go through MIQ and enter the workforce at a time when a shortage of skilled labour is the single biggest barrier facing employers across every sector.

“Businesses have been pleading with the Government to do something about the shortage for well over a year now.

“Today, thousands of restaurants around the country will switch off their lights in protest of the Government’s inaction, with some shutting down completely over the next two weeks. But even this isn’t enough for the Finance Minister to take the problem seriously.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Lack Of Adequate Cyber Security Defences

Remember how, back in the olden days, we had security concerns about the Chinese firm Huawei? Allegedly, Huawei was to be shunned as a business arm of the Chinese Communist Party and supposedly some Huawei products contained security glitches that would leave potential users vulnerable to cyber penetration. Well…. The last six months have shown that Huawei was the least of our problems... More>>

 



Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>


Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:




Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 