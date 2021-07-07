PM Won’t Commit To No Kids In Motels By Xmas

The Prime Minister is all spin and no substance. She has not encountered a target she will not fail to meet nor made an announcement that will not go undelivered, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says.

“In Parliament today Jacinda Ardern had no answers to my questions about the 4300 children who are living in motels today and the unsafe conditions of many of our mental health facilities.

“It is far past time Jacinda Ardern starts taking responsibility for the actions of her Government over the past nearly four years and takes ownership of the dire situation housing and mental health are in.

“New Zealanders are ready for her to change the record. Talk is not enough and neither is pointing to previous governments under which there were fewer people in emergency housing and far fewer gang members.

“I would urge Jacinda Ardern to call her Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni in for a please explain after the display of gang apologism from the Minister in Parliament today, but the Prime Minister has been just as woeful on the topic.

“I cannot fathom how this Government is continuing to excuse gang behaviour when all over the country we are hearing from people who are afraid and concerned about their communities. And, we have the ugly statistics to match.

“This is your responsibility, Prime Minister. No more excuses. No more promises and announcements. Time to deliver.”

