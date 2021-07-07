Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

No Plan For The Future Of Immigration

Wednesday, 7 July 2021, 6:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi’s decision to lapse and refund 50,000 temporary visa applications is further evidence his Government has no plan to reopen New Zealand up to the world post-vaccination and isn’t listening to the desperate calls from businesses for international labour, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says.

“For 18 months the Government has strung along 50,000 desperately needed prospective workers and students who had hoped their frozen visa applications would be processed once our border opened.

“While businesses cry out for workers, thousands of MIQ spaces have been left unfilled, despite the Government’s promise to allocate 10 per cent of spaces to critical workers. Many of these overseas workers could already be here, filling labour shortages and helping our economy recover from the impact of Covid-19.

“Instead, they will take their skills and talents to other countries who are actively recruiting migrants to help rebuild their economies and New Zealand will miss out.

“Our tertiary sector is looking at a huge hit financially as international students who normally contribute hundreds of millions of dollars to our economy will now go elsewhere after hanging on to immigrations promises to process their visas for 18 months.

“Refunding the 50,000 visa applications is going to cost the taxpayer $14 million.

“But the decision is especially heart breaking for the many families who have been holding out hope of reuniting with their partners and families in New Zealand and who now know there is no chance of this happening in the near future.

“While countries like Australia and the United Kingdom outline their plans to open back up to the world, our Government is sending the opposite message. New Zealand is closed off with no plan to change.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Lack Of Adequate Cyber Security Defences

Remember how, back in the olden days, we had security concerns about the Chinese firm Huawei? Allegedly, Huawei was to be shunned as a business arm of the Chinese Communist Party and supposedly some Huawei products contained security glitches that would leave potential users vulnerable to cyber penetration. Well…. The last six months have shown that Huawei was the least of our problems... More>>

 



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>


Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>




Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 