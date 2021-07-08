Parliament

Marama Davidson Not Across Her Portfolio

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 3:11 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence Minister Marama Davidson’s performance in Question Time today shows she has no idea what’s happening in her portfolio,” says ACT’s Social Development spokesperson Karen Chhour.

“The number of family harm incidents have increased from 133,000 in 2018 to 171,000 in 2020. That’s a 28 percent increase.

“Those are official numbers from the Police. Any Minister worth their salt would know those figures and be working to bring them down.

“Instead, Davidson told Parliament she simply doesn’t believe them. It’s like she has her fingers in her ears screaming la la la.

"These numbers are unacceptable.

“People rely on the Government to try to keep them safe. Under this Government we’ve seen a soft on crime and soft on the causes on crime approach which is leading to harm.

“I hope I don’t have to ask this question about increases in family harm again but I’m afraid the trajectory looks like I might have to.”

