Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

More Kiwis Languishing On Benefit Under Labour

Friday, 9 July 2021, 8:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

This Labour Government is creating increasing dependency on the state and setting New Zealanders up for long-term welfare reliance and a poorer quality of life, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says.

“At estimates, I asked Minister Sepuloni how the Government’s employment programmes helped long-term Jobseeker recipients. She had no answer.

“Instead the Minister said it was better to stop people from moving onto benefit. While I agree, there are thousands more Kiwis languishing on Jobseeker who desperately need help right now and a Government that prioritises jobs.

“Labour seems unable to understand that Government benefits should be a safety net and a leg up so that those who are doing it tough are supported back onto their own two feet.

“The data shows that this Government is leaving New Zealanders to sit on Jobseeker for longer with an increase of 26,326 more people on Jobseeker Support for more than 2 consecutive years between 2017 and 2021. In March 2017 there were 10,311 people who had been on Jobseeker for more than ten years, now there are 14,133.

“It is cruel to create these situations of total dependence on the Government which enables no upward mobilisation and little aspiration for a better life. Every Kiwi should have the opportunity to work hard for fair reward and be in control of their life.

“It is well known that those dependent on benefits long-term generally also have poorer health and quality of life outcomes. This isn’t about ‘benefit bashing’ this is about wanting a better quality of life for all New Zealanders.

“National believes ambitious projects that create jobs and provide education opportunities should be prioritised. If the Government continues to fail to deliver on its jobs plan they will continue to fail the most at risk New Zealanders.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why The J&J Vaccine Isn’t An Ideal Back-up Option, And Haiti

The news that Medsafe has given approval to Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine means the government is finally putting a backup plan in place, after the series of close shaves it has been experiencing of late in getting its deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine. Around the world, Pfizer has become the preferred choice – highly efficacious in preventing serious illness and death, even against the Delta variant, and with (so far) no sign of the rare but serious side effects associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine... More>>

 



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>


Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>




Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 