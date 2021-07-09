Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government ‘keeps On Trucking’ As It Speeds Up Electrification Of The Heavy Fleet

Friday, 9 July 2021, 9:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Megan Woods

Minister of Energy and Resources

· Developing the market for low emissions vehicle technology

· Tackling transport’s climate impact with focus on electric trucks

· More investment in crucial charging infrastructure

A battery swapping station for electric trucks is among exciting new low emission transport projects getting government co-funding, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced today.

“So far, we only have a few dozen electric trucks on the road but innovations like battery swapping stations for E trucks will save valuable time for truckies. It will mean they’ll be able to quickly swap in a fully charged battery to continue their journey, leaving the old battery for recharging later and at off-peak times when electricity is cheaper,” Megan Woods said.

“This is exactly the kind of innovation the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund is here for, to address barriers that may be in the way of faster low-emissions transport uptake. The technology is advancing at pace, and I’m confident the E truck project will demonstrate the potential for further electrification of the heavy fleet.”

In total, 22 projects will receive $6.5m in round 10 of the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund, with this round’s focus on investment in heavy transport and the public charging network. Recipients will contribute an additional $12.8m.

Round 10 is made up of:

· Three technology/battery testing projects

· Seven heavy electric trucks projects

· Eleven charging infrastructure projects

· One van project.

Minister Woods announced the round 10 recipients at an event to launch a round 9 project; an EV and E bike sharing pilot at the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust, which is giving its tenants the opportunity to share, rather than own transport.

“Sometimes innovation isn’t just about the technology itself, but how it can be used. Community projects where people can use an EV or E bike, without having to buy them, is a great example of this,” Megan Woods said.

Dr Woods noted that the round 10 projects come from the final round of the LEVCF in its present form, as the government will progressively increase the size and scope of the LEVCF to $25 million per year by 2023/24.

“Expanding the scope of the fund will not only further help us tackle transport’s climate impact, it will also encourage more growth in the low-emissions technology sector,” Megan Woods said.

Reflecting the change in scope, it will be renamed the Low Emissions Transport Fund (LETF).

Details of the LETF will be announced by October.

The Fund is one of several initiatives in the Government’s Electric Vehicles Programme.

NOTE 

The 11 charging infrastructure projects include:

· Alpine Energy, Z Energy, SIXT New Zealand and Goodman Property Trust will each install high speed chargers (ranging from 120 to 150kW)

· ChargeNet will deliver six 300kW hyperchargers in three separate projects: two each (with multiple charging ports) in Wellington, Queenstown and Taupiri

· Wellington City Council and Hutt City Council will each install a network of interoperable neighbourhood chargers.

In round nine of the Low Emission Vehicle Contestable Fund (LEVCF), Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust (ŌCHT) received $44,500 government funding (total project cost of $84,000) to deliver a subsidised electric vehicle sharing pilot comprising:

· Five e-bikes for community use (free of charge)

· Two Nissan Leaf cars for use at a nominal fee, and

· Parking for 20 bikes using Locky Docks (app-activated bike racks that allow people to secure their bikes and charge e-bikes for free).

Since the Contestable Fund began, EECA has committed $35.7m in government funding to 201 projects, matched by $77.2m in applicant funding.

For more information about the LEVCF, and to see details of the LETF when announced, visit https://genless.govt.nz/businesses/co-funding-and-support/business-co-funding-and-support-programmes/low-emission-vehicles-contestable-fund/about-the-fund/ or email the EECA team on LEVFund@eeca.govt.nz.

For general information about EVs, see www.electricvehicles.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why The J&J Vaccine Isn’t An Ideal Back-up Option, And Haiti

The news that Medsafe has given approval to Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine means the government is finally putting a backup plan in place, after the series of close shaves it has been experiencing of late in getting its deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine. Around the world, Pfizer has become the preferred choice – highly efficacious in preventing serious illness and death, even against the Delta variant, and with (so far) no sign of the rare but serious side effects associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine... More>>

 



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>


Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>




Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 