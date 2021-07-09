Conservation Chief Calls For Cat Curfew
Friday, 9 July 2021, 3:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Yesterday in select committee, Director General Lou
Sanson revealed that the Department of Conservation is in
talks with the SPCA about establishing a cat curfew and a
plan for dealing with feral cats, National’s Environment
spokesperson Scott Simpson says.
“I noted that DG
Sanson pawsed before he admitted that it is a tricky
conversation to have with the New Zealand public who have
the highest levels of cat ownership in the
world.
“In particular he called out Wellington City
which is no surprise as my Wellington colleagues tell me
tails about a cult following in the capital of a cat
called Mittens.
“Mr Sanson spoke of how Queensland
has recently legislated that cats must be kept inside after
dark. Australian cats must be much better time-keepers than
any Kiwi cats I have had the furtune to
encounter.
“While this idea might be catnip to
conservationists, it is a conversation that needs to be had
with the cat people of New Zealand who have been resistant
to purrsuasion
previously.”
Rockabilly was a 1950s precursor of punk. It was uptempo, aggressive, and shared with punk the same DIY “hell, I’ll give that a whirl” sense of adventure. It also provided more than a few hillbilly musicians with a chance to dream that hey, maybe this little song could turn things around, and make them the next truck drivin’ sonofagun with their name up there in lights. There are good reasons why so many rockabilly singers sound like Elvis Presley knock-offs... More>>