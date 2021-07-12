Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Money For Meth Dealers Unacceptable

Monday, 12 July 2021, 10:58 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

"It is no wonder the Government was so quiet on the Human Rights Commissioner donating to the Mongrel Mob, it turns out they had given over 13,000 times more in funding to the Mob as well," says ACT’s Justice Spokesperson Nicole McKee.

“The Proceeds of Crime Fund exists to address organised crime harm and drug-related harm. It shouldn’t be providing taxpayer money to the same gangs who create the harm we are trying to stop.

“We now have money being seized from organised crime being channelled back into gangs. It is mindboggling and disrespectful to victims of crime.

“The gangs already take a cut on the supply of drugs, now they get a second bite on the rehab with $2.75M funded by the taxpayer.

“There are plenty of mental health and addiction services that deliver good outcomes without being run by and connected to gangs in this country. These services have been advocating for Government funding and help for some time now. While they go wanting, the Government has prioritised a programme run by a collective of Mongrel Mob chapters.

“The Government needs to focus on using the Proceeds of Crime Fund to address organised crime, not support it.
“If the Mob was serious about reducing harms from methamphetamine, here’s a solution – stop dealing it!"

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Legacy Of Rockabilly, Plus A Playlist

Rockabilly was a 1950s precursor of punk. It was uptempo, aggressive, and shared with punk the same DIY “hell, I’ll give that a whirl” sense of adventure. It also provided more than a few hillbilly musicians with a chance to dream that hey, maybe this little song could turn things around, and make them the next truck drivin’ sonofagun with their name up there in lights. There are good reasons why so many rockabilly singers sound like Elvis Presley knock-offs... More>>




 
 

National: Launch Campaign To Demand The Debate For All New Zealanders

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says New Zealanders are being left out of important decisions by the Labour Government and today she has launched a campaign for Kiwis to ‘Demand the debate’... More>>


Transport: Government ‘keeps On Trucking’ As It Speeds Up Electrification Of The Heavy Fleet

A battery swapping station for electric trucks is among exciting new low emission transport projects getting government co-funding, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced today... More>>



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Air New Zealand: Announces Flights To Bring Kiwis Home From NSW

Bookings will open this morning on available Air New Zealand managed return flights to allow Kiwis to return home from New South Wales from tomorrow. These seats will be restricted to the number of spaces available in managed isolation facilities (MIQ) rooms provided by the New Zealand Government... More>>



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 