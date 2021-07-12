Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Kiwis Should Demand The Debate On Investor Rules

Monday, 12 July 2021, 11:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Reports today the Government is looking to change investor rules risks locking New Zealand out of billions of dollars of investment and Kiwis deserve to be part of the debate, National’s Economic Development spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“This morning the Prime Minister said she would tell New Zealanders about changes to foreign investor rules once Cabinet has made a decision. That’s too late.

“Once again Labour is choosing to lock Kiwis out of a debate on a decision that will significantly impact the future of the country.

“The foreign investor scheme has been a great success, boosting economic activity by about $40 billion over the past 10 years, including $3 spent for every $1 invested. The money often goes to businesses that are under pressure.

“At a time when the Government is borrowing $110 million a day, it would be reckless to make it harder for investors to participate in the New Zealand economy.

“More than 100 investors are in a queue waiting to be approved and are likely to start looking elsewhere.

“In contrast, the Australian Government has seen the opportunities foreign investment can create and has attracted more than $30 billion this year in investment in infrastructure, new businesses and jobs for Australians. We are missing out.

“The Government should be assisting our regions by making it easier for investors to create businesses and jobs, rather than sending a signal that New Zealand is closed for business.

“The Government’s majority is not a mandate for Labour to promote its ideological wish list. New Zealanders deserve a say on their country’s future and Labour is locking Kiwis out of the debate.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Legacy Of Rockabilly, Plus A Playlist

Rockabilly was a 1950s precursor of punk. It was uptempo, aggressive, and shared with punk the same DIY “hell, I’ll give that a whirl” sense of adventure. It also provided more than a few hillbilly musicians with a chance to dream that hey, maybe this little song could turn things around, and make them the next truck drivin’ sonofagun with their name up there in lights. There are good reasons why so many rockabilly singers sound like Elvis Presley knock-offs... More>>




 
 

National: Launch Campaign To Demand The Debate For All New Zealanders

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says New Zealanders are being left out of important decisions by the Labour Government and today she has launched a campaign for Kiwis to ‘Demand the debate’... More>>


Transport: Government ‘keeps On Trucking’ As It Speeds Up Electrification Of The Heavy Fleet

A battery swapping station for electric trucks is among exciting new low emission transport projects getting government co-funding, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced today... More>>



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Air New Zealand: Announces Flights To Bring Kiwis Home From NSW

Bookings will open this morning on available Air New Zealand managed return flights to allow Kiwis to return home from New South Wales from tomorrow. These seats will be restricted to the number of spaces available in managed isolation facilities (MIQ) rooms provided by the New Zealand Government... More>>



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 