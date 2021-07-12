Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand Now Last In OECD For Full Vaccinations

Monday, 12 July 2021, 2:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

New Zealand’s vaccine roll out is going from bad to worse, with New Zealand now last in the developed world for the percentage of the population who have been fully vaccinated as well as for vaccination doses delivered per 100 people, National’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

“The Prime Minister’s regular excuse to the fact that New Zealand is last in the OECD for vaccination doses is because we are focusing on fully vaccinating people, not just getting jabs in arms.

“Well that rebuttal has just fallen by the wayside. Australia has now fully vaccinated 11.17 per cent of the eligible population, compared to New Zealand’s 10.41 per cent.

“Whichever way you cut it – New Zealand is now the slowest in the developed world. We are clearly not ‘at the front of the queue’ as we were promised.

“We’ve been told by the Prime Minister that this is the ‘year of the vaccine’. But just like the ‘year of delivery’ resulted in the KiwiBuild and light rail fiasco, the vaccination roll out is similarly failing.

“Our largely unvaccinated population is highly vulnerable to Covid-19 in the community, which is a serious possibility with Delta spreading around the world and causing mayhem in New South Wales.

“It’s very simple – the best way to protect New Zealand against future lockdowns and future community transmission is to vaccinate as many people as possible.

“More than 1000 port workers are still unvaccinated, half of our DHBs don’t know who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t, and the Group 3 roll out is shambolic.

“Timelines have been thrown out the window as the Government moves the goalposts to cope with its own incompetence.

“The Government has become complacent and content to rest on its laurels after the success of last year.

“The vaccine rollout is critical for opening New Zealand up to the rest of the world. The Government must get this right.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Legacy Of Rockabilly, Plus A Playlist

Rockabilly was a 1950s precursor of punk. It was uptempo, aggressive, and shared with punk the same DIY “hell, I’ll give that a whirl” sense of adventure. It also provided more than a few hillbilly musicians with a chance to dream that hey, maybe this little song could turn things around, and make them the next truck drivin’ sonofagun with their name up there in lights. There are good reasons why so many rockabilly singers sound like Elvis Presley knock-offs... More>>




 
 

National: Launch Campaign To Demand The Debate For All New Zealanders

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says New Zealanders are being left out of important decisions by the Labour Government and today she has launched a campaign for Kiwis to ‘Demand the debate’... More>>


Transport: Government ‘keeps On Trucking’ As It Speeds Up Electrification Of The Heavy Fleet

A battery swapping station for electric trucks is among exciting new low emission transport projects getting government co-funding, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced today... More>>



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Air New Zealand: Announces Flights To Bring Kiwis Home From NSW

Bookings will open this morning on available Air New Zealand managed return flights to allow Kiwis to return home from New South Wales from tomorrow. These seats will be restricted to the number of spaces available in managed isolation facilities (MIQ) rooms provided by the New Zealand Government... More>>



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 