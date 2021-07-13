ACT MPs To Stand Up For Rural New Zealand At Groundswell Protests

“All 10 ACT MPs will be out in support of rural New Zealand at the Groundswell events around the country this Friday,” says ACT’s Primary Industries spokesperson and Ruawai Dairy Farmer Mark Cameron.

“Rural New Zealand has become a punching bag for the Government. They’ve taken blow after blow as a raft of new regulations shows just what this Government really thinks about the primary sector.

“Whether it’s freshwater and winter grazing, a ban on live exports, Significant Natural Areas, indigenous biodiversity or a tax on utes, rural New Zealand has taken a hammering.

“ACT is listening to rural New Zealand. That's why all 10 ACT MPs will be at these protests around the country showing our support.

“ACT has had more than 20,000 signatures on our petition to Stop the Car Tax and we’ve called on the Government to Stop the SNA land grab.

“My Member’s Bill is currently before Parliament which will ensure the baton of environmental regulations is given to regional councils and taken out of the hands of Wellington bureaucrats

“ACT is the loudest voice in Parliament when it comes to standing up for the rights of rural New Zealand. As a dairy farmer myself, I know that farmers are best environmentalists around. We kept the economy going through COVID. It’s time the Government gave us a break.”

ACT MPs locations from North to South:

Karen Chhour – Kerikeri

David Seymour and Brooke van Velden – Aotea Square

Damien Smith - Pukekohe

James McDowall – Te Awamutu

Simon Court and Chris Baillie – Blenheim

Toni Severin – Amberley

Mark Cameron and Nicole McKee – Gore

