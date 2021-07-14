Parliament

National MPs Out In Strong Support Of Farmers

Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 10:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

This Friday rural communities up and down New Zealand will stage a protest at the overbearing government interference in their businesses and lives, and National MPs will be right there supporting them, National’s Agriculture spokesperson David Bennett says.

The protests are organised by Groundswell, a community based group formed as a result of the unworkable Freshwater reforms in Southland. It has expanded nationwide and the recent Ute Tax announcement has seen urban communities become involved as well.

“Our rural communities worked hard to get New Zealand through the Covid-19 pandemic, they are the backbone of our economy,” Mr Bennett says.

“But now they’re being attacked by the Government on many levels, from increased regulation, to new taxes like the ute tax, and to constrained labour supply.

“It’s clear Labour doesn’t understand how farms operate, or the work farmers are doing in order to achieve better environmental outcomes.

“Farmers recognise the need for environmental change and are actively working to achieve these goals. The heavy handed and one sided approach from this Labour Government has infuriated farmers and this has sparked Friday’s protests.

“From Whangarei to Invercargill, our MPs will be out in their communities backing our farmers. Leader Judith Collins will be at the Blenheim protest and I will be in Gore.

“Unlike Labour who is set on penalising farmers, the National Party has always backed our rural communities and the valuable contribution you make to our economy.

“National values our rural sector, and we’ll be out across the country showing our support and fighting the Government’s anti-farmer sentiment.”

A list of where National MPs will be on Friday is below.

Judith Collins – Blenheim

Shane Reti – Whangarei

Andrew Bayly – Masterton

Michael Woodhouse – Hastings

Louise Upston – Hastings/Taupō

Todd McClay – Reporoa/Rotorua

Melissa Lee – Aotea Square

Chris Bishop – Aotea Square

Scott Simpson – Ngatea

David Bennett – Gore

Paul Goldsmith – Aotea Square

Mark Mitchell – Dargaville

Barbara Kuriger – Otorohonga

Gerry Brownlee – Aotea Square

Nicola Willis – Wanaka

Stuart Smith – Blenheim

Jacqui Dean – Oamaru

Simeon Brown – Christchurch

Matt Doocey – Rangiora

Maureen Pugh – Greymouth

Harete Hipango – Whanganui

Chris Penk – Orewa/Wellsford

Simon O’Connor – Katikati

Erica Stanford – Katikati

Ian McKelvie – Feilding/Palmerston North

Tim Van de Molen – Morrinsville

Nicola Grigg – Ashburton

Christopher Luxon – Blenheim

Joseph Mooney – Gore

Penny Simmonds – Invercargill

Simon Watts – Dargaville

