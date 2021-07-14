Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Increased Support For Midwives

Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 10:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall
Associate Minister of Health

New measures to help bolster the midwifery workforce as they care for the next generation of New Zealanders, have been announced today by Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall.

“New Zealand’s midwives are committed to the wellbeing of women and whānau, but they’re facing significant challenges. The DHB midwifery workforce has been shrinking, while demand for their services and expertise is increasing,” Ayesha Verrall said.

“In order to support them, clinical coaches will stand shoulder to shoulder with midwives on the maternity wards, as they care for the health and medical needs of pregnant and birthing women.

“New graduate midwives, those coming back into the workforce, and other midwives who need some extra help, will have access to a coach - an experienced DHB midwife who can provide both clinical and wider support.”

The clinical coaching programme was identified by the Midwifery Accord Group as an innovative solution to help stabilise the midwifery workforce.

Over the next three years, $5 million has been committed to support this initiative. This funding will ensure at least one clinical coach will be available at each DHB. DHBs with multiple hospitals, higher birth rates, and/or tertiary levels of care, may receive additional coaching support.

“By providing practical support and further career options, the development of a formal clinical coach role will create a new career pathway for existing midwives, and encourage midwives who have been out of clinical practice to consider a return to midwifery,” Ayesha Verrall said.

Midwives who want to work again after some time away must complete the Return to Practice Programme, to ensure they have the latest training and certifications. Clinical coaches will help them to re-join the workforce.

“I know the cost of the Return to Practice Programme has been a barrier for some people. That’s why additional funding of $1600 per midwife is being made available for up to 40 midwives in the first year, and 60 midwives in further years, to encourage them to refresh their practising certificates and return to this rewarding career.

“These initiatives demonstrate the Government’s commitment to supporting the maternity sector to create a more sustainable workforce, and to deliver quality care to women,” Ayesha Verrall said.

 

Notes

· Funding for the Clinical Coaches and Return to Practice support comes from $35 million set aside for the Maternity Action Plan. $180,000 has already been invested in a clinical guidelines review, and there’s $2.2 million per year for DHB Maternity Quality Safety Programmes, on top of the existing $3.8 million that is already invested in MQSP per year.

· Budget 2020 included the largest ever funding boost for primary maternity services. The Government invested $242 million so maternity service providers, women and their babies can receive more support.

· The Midwifery Accord Group is a commitment between government, DHBs, and midwifery unions to ensure better support for midwives through recruitment and retention, safe staffing in maternity units, and increasing the number of new graduate midwives choosing employment with DHBs.

· Other Accord initiatives include Te Ara ō Hine, a programme to support Māori and Pasifika student midwives through to graduation. Clinical coaches will now be available to support their ongoing clinical learning once they are in practice.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist

Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>

 


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: Four In Five New Zealanders Plan To Get Vaccinated, But Many People Want More Information About Vaccine Safety

New Zealanders’ intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at its highest since last year, at 81% of the adult population, according to our latest research. Ministry of Health surveys, which have been tracking public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines since last year, also confirm the potential uptake has increased to 80% in May, up from 77% in April and 69% in March this year... More>>


REINZ: June Data: House Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country, Defying Expectations

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 28.7% from $637,000 in June 2020 to $820,000 in June 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


Auckland Business Chamber: Exporters Can Check Out But No Guarantee They Can Return

Exporters’ trying to sustain essential trade and supply chains are in no man’s land, able to travel offshore but not return, blocked by the MIQ booking system which randomly throws up spots, gobbled up within seconds by gamers or people paid to sit hitting refresh round the clock despite assurances that 10 per cent of the 4,000 available rooms are allocated for critical business... More>>

Air New Zealand: Announces Flights To Bring Kiwis Home From NSW

Bookings will open this morning on available Air New Zealand managed return flights to allow Kiwis to return home from New South Wales from tomorrow. These seats will be restricted to the number of spaces available in managed isolation facilities (MIQ) rooms provided by the New Zealand Government... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 