Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Average Kiwi Family $9000 A Year Worse Off Under Labour

Friday, 16 July 2021, 11:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Since coming to power, the Labour Government has managed to make the average Kiwi family about $9000 worse off, or more than $170 a week, National’s Shadow Treasurer Andrew Bayly says.

“A combination of poor policy, direct tax increases, and economic mismanagement has seen the cost of living soar, and things are only going to get worse as the Government rolls out more ill-thought out policies in the coming months.

“Today’s news that annual inflation has risen to whopping 3.3 per cent, the highest it has been in just under a decade, will be huge cause for concern for average Kiwis, who are seeing more and more of their pay packets eaten up by basic day to day living costs.

“While supply issues have played a role, the fact StatsNZ have cited housing and petrol as two of the main drivers of inflation over the last year points the finger of blame squarely at the Government.

“For a typical family in New Zealand, the cost of food, rent, petrol, and power alone has risen over $130 per week since Labour took office.

“Fuel taxes under Labour have gone up 28 cents per litre in Auckland, costing a typical family an extra $650 every year. We can expect this to get even worse, as the car tax comes into force, forcing families who can’t afford a Tesla to hold on to their older, less fuel efficient cars for longer.

“Rents are up $100 per week thanks to Labour’s lack of delivery on housing. Both Treasury and IRD are warning that Labour’s capital gains tax by stealth, and additional taxes on property owners would likely to see rents rise further still.

“By pushing mum and dad investors out of the housing markets, and with no supply-side measures coming any time soon, it is apparent that renters will suffer.

“The likelihood of interest rate hikes in the near future will also be worrying for homeowners who have been forced to take out big mortgages just to get onto the property ladder.

“The Government’s low growth policies will leave us behind the rest of the pack, and New Zealand families will be significantly worse off as a result.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist

Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>

 


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: Four In Five New Zealanders Plan To Get Vaccinated, But Many People Want More Information About Vaccine Safety

New Zealanders’ intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at its highest since last year, at 81% of the adult population, according to our latest research. Ministry of Health surveys, which have been tracking public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines since last year, also confirm the potential uptake has increased to 80% in May, up from 77% in April and 69% in March this year... More>>


REINZ: June Data: House Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country, Defying Expectations

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 28.7% from $637,000 in June 2020 to $820,000 in June 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>


BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


Auckland Business Chamber: Exporters Can Check Out But No Guarantee They Can Return

Exporters’ trying to sustain essential trade and supply chains are in no man’s land, able to travel offshore but not return, blocked by the MIQ booking system which randomly throws up spots, gobbled up within seconds by gamers or people paid to sit hitting refresh round the clock despite assurances that 10 per cent of the 4,000 available rooms are allocated for critical business... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 