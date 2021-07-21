Temporary Accommodation Service Activated For West Coast Flooding Event

The Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) has been activated today - meaning residents on the West Coast of the South Island and in the Marlborough region hit by flooding over the weekend can now access help finding temporary accommodation, announced Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing) Poto Williams in Westport today.

“The Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) has been activated by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to help people whose homes were damaged by the severe weather and flooding across the West Coast of the South Island," Poto Williams said.

"TAS is working closely with local authorities in the regions to assess the damage and establish how many homes have been affected but it is clear assistance finding temporary accommodation will be required for a number of households.

"The TAS team will collect registrations from displaced people who require temporary accommodation, establish what accommodation options are suitable, and connect them together.

“I encourage anyone who needs accommodation support following the flooding on the West Coast of the South Island and in the Marlborough region to register their details at www.tas.mbie.govt.nz. Alternatively, call 0508 754 163 to discuss your requirements.

“I’d recommend those people currently staying with friends or whānau register with the service now if they think they may need support from TAS in the coming weeks or months.

“Where households have insurance, they should check with their insurance provider to see if their policy will cover the rent for temporary accommodation. If they are uninsured, or their insurance policy does not cover temporary accommodation, they may be eligible for financial assistance through the Ministry of Social Development.

“It’s important to take photos and videos of any damage caused by the flooding for insurance purposes, however do not do anything that puts your safety at risk or causes more damage to your property. The Insurance Council of New Zealand has further advice regarding insurance clean up tips on their website: www.incz.org.nz.

“I would also encourage tenants and landlords of rental properties to visit www.tenancy.govt.nz to familiarise themselves with their tenancy rights and obligations following an event like this,” said Poto Williams.

