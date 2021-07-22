Second Motel Being Purchased In Rotorua

“Labour MP Tamati Coffey has told media a second motel is being purchased for emergency accommodation in Rotorua,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"$8.1 million was spent on the Boulevard Motel. That’s about double the CV, real estate agents have said it’s far more than market value.

“Tamati Coffey told Newstalk ZB that was good value for taxpayers.

“If Coffey, who lost the Waiariki seat at the last election, is correct about a second motel then we need an assurance from Government that it will pay what the motel is worth and not an inflated rate.

“The Government needs to realise that every cent it spends is money that has been earned by hardworking taxpayers.

“Buying motels won’t solve the housing crisis. We need long term, sustainable solutions.

“ACT would introduce a GST-sharing scheme, we’d remove barriers to finance for build-to-rent schemes and we’d introduce a Public-Private Partnership Agency – the Nation-Building Agency (NBA) to get infrastructure built.

“It’s time for the Government to start treating taxpayers with some respect and start coming up with solutions that will actually solve the housing crisis. Motels aren’t the answer.”

